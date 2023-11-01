Staying safe on your commute after daylight saving time

By Mike Staley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - AAA is offering tips for drivers to adjust to the brighter mornings and darker evenings coming after daylight saving time.

On Nov. 5, clocks will be set back an hour giving people an extra hour of sleep. However, AAA said this time change can often throw people’s schedules and rhythms off over the next couple of weeks.

Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic region, said drivers need to stay alert and take extra precautions before they hit the roads next week.

”We do get an hour back, that’s the cool part about being in the fall here,” Dean said. “The problem is that the hour we get back really throws a lot of things off. It can be a bit like having extended jet lag. Much more sun in the morning right after this happens and it’s much darker in the evenings.”

Dean also emphasized the importance of pedestrians adjusting to the new hours of light across the nation.

”We do get an hour back, that’s the cool part about being in the fall here,” Dean said. “The problem is that the hour we get back, really throws a lot of things off. It can be a bit like having extended jet lag. Much more sun in the morning right after this happens and it’s much darker in the evenings.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing woman last seen in Stonewood
Travis Devonte Fernatt
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
File photo of a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
Tucker County runs onto the field - WDTV Sports
Week 10 HS Football Playoff Rankings released ahead of final week of regular season

Latest News

Mountaineer soccer preps for Sun Belt Tournament - WDTV Sports
Arizona releases statement on Kriisa suspension - WDTV Sports
Better Business Bureau
Red flags to watch out for when looking for a job
Through the ‘Share the Road’ program event on Wednesday, November 1st, Wilson Memorial High...
Helping teens share the road with semi-trucks
Inclusive Playground Project Receives 25k Donation