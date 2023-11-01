Stonewood PD asking for help finding missing woman

Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey
Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey(Stonewood Police Department / WDTV Graphic)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities with the Stonewood Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Stonewood Police Chief Robert Matheny is asking for help locating Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey.

Matheny said she has been entered into the FBI Information Systems - NCIC Database as a missing person.

Authorities did not say when or where Marrs-Posey was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Harrison County 911 Center at 304-626-4900 or Chief Matheny by email or at 304-623-2919 ex. 1 option 3.

Further information has not been released.

