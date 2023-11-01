U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia says a man has been arrested for the attempted murder of a deputy.

Marshals say the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division, or CUFFED, Task Force apprehended 25-year-old Travis Devonte Fernatt, Crichton, Greenbrier County, late Tuesday night.

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, Fernatt was wanted out of Greenbrier County for two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and a Circuit Court Capias.

Authorities say Fernatt was taken into custody by U.S Marshals on Beech Street in Ronceverte at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Marshals say a Greenbrier County Deputy Sheriff attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a pickup truck for a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Greenbrier County.

Authorities say the truck refused to stop and drove away from the deputy. The passenger of the truck, who was identified as Fernatt, fired shots at two sheriff’s deputies behind him. The driver and Fernatt then got out of the truck and ran into the woods in the Bellburn area.

Fernatt is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, West Virginia State Police, and The United States Marshals Service CUFFED Task Force investigated the incident.

