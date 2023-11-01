U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy

Travis Devonte Fernatt
Travis Devonte Fernatt(WVVA News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia says a man has been arrested for the attempted murder of a deputy.

Marshals say the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division, or CUFFED, Task Force apprehended 25-year-old Travis Devonte Fernatt, Crichton, Greenbrier County, late Tuesday night.

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, Fernatt was wanted out of Greenbrier County for two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and a Circuit Court Capias.

Authorities say Fernatt was taken into custody by U.S Marshals on Beech Street in Ronceverte at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Marshals say a Greenbrier County Deputy Sheriff attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a pickup truck for a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Greenbrier County.

Authorities say the truck refused to stop and drove away from the deputy. The passenger of the truck, who was identified as Fernatt, fired shots at two sheriff’s deputies behind him. The driver and Fernatt then got out of the truck and ran into the woods in the Bellburn area.

Fernatt is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, West Virginia State Police, and The United States Marshals Service CUFFED Task Force investigated the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Bridgeport High School.
Bridgeport HS student removed after alleged threats
A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury, W.Va.
Troopers searching for vehicle of interest after man killed near road
3 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash in Harrison County
Coal mining death
Princeton miner’s on-job death in August ruled as accidental drowning
WALKSERVILLE VFD
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - First Responders Spread Across Rural Area

Latest News

‘A Christmas Carol’ adaptation coming to downtown Clarksburg
What to do with unwanted Halloween candy
While other malls around the country might be struggling to stay open, Bell credits...
Meadowbrook Mall continues to thrive
After weeks of community and police search parties, the Preston County Emergency Management...
Mountaineer Area Rescue Group joins the search for missing Mon County resident