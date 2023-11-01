William Ford Riffle, age 95, of Bridgeport passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023. He was born November 9, 1927 in Rock Cave in Upshur County a son of the late John Arthur Riffle and Rosie Blanche Douglas Riffle. Ford was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Willa Jean “Billie” Riffle on March 12, 2014. He is survived by his daughter Marilyn Riffle Testa and her husband Dr. Thomas F. Testa of Nutley, NJ and his son William Andrew Riffle of Huntington; two cherished grandchildren, Angela Jean Testa of Bloomfield, NJ and Andrea Nicole Testa Tomesko and her husband Robert of Clark, NJ; and two great-grandchildren Robert “Robbie” and Gabriel Ford Tomesko. A host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews complete the family. Ford was the last surviving member of his immediate family having been preceded in death by 5 siblings including Reba Belle McKisic, Jessie Agnes Curry, Jacob Adam “Bud” Riffle, Nellie Mardelle Hull and Nadia Monalee Helmick. Ford served in the US Navy for two years. He then worked for most of his life in the coal mining industry including Biner Fuel for 20 years, as a general superintendant for Wesgin Mining, R N White Contracting for three years and Mountain Top Fuel and Cap Run Coal Co. for 12 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed 5 trips to Wyoming. He also greatly enjoyed working on his 600 acre farm in Lewis County for 25 years. The Riffle family would like to thank Harmony at White Oaks and his caregiver Tina. Condolences to the Riffle family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 3 to 7 pm on Friday, where the funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

