W.Va. schools implementing Third Grade Success Act

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Schools across West Virginia are in the process of implementing a slew of changes under a new state law.

State lawmakers voted to pass House Bill 3035, the Third Grade Success Act, this spring. The law makes changes to teacher training requirements, classroom aids, and student assessments intended to boost reading and math skills for K-3 students in the state.

The act requires third graders who fail to meet thresholds in literacy and math skills be held back from entering the fourth grade, with some exceptions.

Pleasants County Schools Curriculum Director Eric Croasmun said he has some concerns about this requirement could effect staffing if large numbers of students end up getting held back. “You might have to hire another third grade teacher,” he said. “Your fourth grade might become then so small that you’re overstaffed and you might have to use reduction in force. So it just could really cause some concerns there on a staffing, on the staffing side.”

Croasmun said preventing students from advancing to the fourth grade based on their reading or math level may not always be the best choice for students either. He said the Third Grade Success Act also provides teachers with new resources focused on the science of reading that are beneficial.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.