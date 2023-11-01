WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area.

The first checkpoint will be in Monongalia County on WV Route 7 in Dellslow. The checkpoint will be on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight, according to a release from the WVSP.

The second checkpoint will be in Preston County on WV Route 7 near the intersection of Herring Rd. on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight, according to the WVSP.

These sobriety checkpoints join two other checkpoints that have already been scheduled, one in Randolph County on Thursday, Nov. 2 and another in Upshur County on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Troopers say the checkpoints will be conducted to increase awareness of the hazards of intoxicated driving.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

