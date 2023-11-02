2 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison County, road shut down

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-car crash shut down a roadway in Harrison County Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the two-car crash at around 3:45 p.m. on Saltwell Rd. at the intersection of Shinns Run Rd. in Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say the crash sent two people to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Officials also said the crash shut down Saltwell Rd. As of this article’s publication, the roadway remains shut down.

Responding agencies include the Bridgeport Police Department and Bridgeport and Anmoore fire departments.

The BPD is investigating the crash.

Further information has not been released.

