Arizona releases statement on Kriisa suspension, ‘Cats receives no penalty

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University of Arizona has released a statement on Kerr Kriisa’s suspension, noting that Arizona has not been penalized by the NCAA in any way after investigation.

“Upon learning of a potential NCAA issue with a former men’s basketball student-athlete after they left the University of Arizona, the athletics department worked collaboratively and transparently with the NCAA and West Virginia University in their review of the matter. The review confirmed there was no involvement from any Arizona Athletics staff members or coaches. As part of their evaluation, the NCAA determined that the University of Arizona’s compliance systems and education met or exceeded their standards and national best practices. The University of Arizona received no penalties or corrective actions as a result of the NCAA’s evaluation.”

The only penalty levied as part of the investigation is the 9-game suspension to Kriisa, who will be eligible to return on December 16th against UMASS.

