Bridgeport PD asking for help IDing woman in Meadowbrook Mall investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from a recent investigation at Meadowbrook Mall.

According to a Facebook post from the BPD, Officer Burgess is asking for help identifying the woman pictured above.

The post did not specify why the department is investigating the woman .

Below is the Facebook post from the department:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.