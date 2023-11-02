Bridgeport PD asking for help IDing woman in Meadowbrook Mall investigation

According to a Facebook post from the BPD, Officer Burgess is asking for help identifying the woman pictured above.(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from a recent investigation at Meadowbrook Mall.

According to a Facebook post from the BPD, Officer Burgess is asking for help identifying the woman pictured above.

The post did not specify why the department is investigating the woman .

Below is the Facebook post from the department:

