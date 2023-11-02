Davisson Brothers open up restaurant and music hall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers have been a mainstay in country music with over 20 top hits in the United States and millions of streams played worldwide.

Now, they are hoping to bring quality food and music to West Virginia with Tipsy Teeze after friend and co-owner Kevin Tipton came up with an idea a few months ago.

“Kevin Tipton approached me with the idea of putting in a nice classy restaurant and music venue. We’ve been buddies for a long time. You know he wanted to make it family-oriented and represent West Virginia,” said Chris Davisson, owner and managing partner of Tipsy Teeze and Davisson Brothers band member.

The acts at the venue will consist of varies music genres but will center around country and bluegrass.

The brothers hope to bring life to the Morgantown music scene and leave a legacy for family members.

“I would like to say our last name, The Davisson Brothers, and the last name Davisson just represents our family heritage and culture - our lifestyle and just country living and people doing good things for the community,” said Davisson.

Music will be the heartbeat of the hall, yet food will not take a back seat. There will be a full slate of menu items for people to enjoy, according to Kevin Tipton, Tipsy Teeze co-owner and Manager.

“We actually got a fantastic menu. Tonight is our soft opening, and I have heard nothing but rave reviews about our menu. We have flatbreads, fantastic wings and 17 different sauces. 17 beers on tap, including some rare bourbons,” said Tipton.

When Tipsy Teeze officially opens on Friday, it will be open six nights a week from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., but eventually, they will move to seven days a week.

