BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elizabeth Satterfield with the Arthurdale Heritage joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about Arthurdale Heritage’s new exhibit called Interwoven, what the exhibit showcases, and the historical significance of the exhibit.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.