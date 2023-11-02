First at 4 Forum: Ken Kimery

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ken Kimery with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra coming to the Robinson Grand, how many people are involved in the orchestra, and how to get tickets.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

