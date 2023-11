BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nathan Lund, a comedian, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about an upcoming performance at Morgantown Brewing Company, his career in the comedy business, and the topics he covers during his performances.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.