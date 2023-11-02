Helping teens share the road with semi-trucks

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Researchers from Virginia Tech and truck drivers partnered with Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville to educate students on sharing the roads with semi-trucks.

Through the ‘Share the Road’ program event on Wednesday, Nov 1, Wilson Memorial High School students learned how to drive safely when near tractor-trailers. At the event, students were able to climb into a semi-truck to see how difficult it is for truck drivers to see regular vehicles.

Most semi-trucks are only required to have two mirrors. With multiple blind spots, the organizers said it was almost impossible for participants to see the large Ford SUV parked next to the truck used in the demonstration.

Eileen Herbers is a research associate from the Virginia Tech Transportation Institution. She said the hands-on experience was effective for students.

“They’re able to get not only their driver instructor, their parents and what they say, but actual truck drivers and what they’re experiencing on the road,” said Herbers, “They might think twice about some unsafe maneuvers around heavy vehicles.”

John Cole is the safety director for Houff Transfer. To prevent serious accidents, he said it’s important for young drivers to see things from a different perspective.

“They don’t realize that the tractor trailer, a lot of times, has no clue that they’re there, and they contribute to a lot of the factors that cause these wrecks,” said Cole.

At 80 thousand pounds, tractor trailers can be 40 times heavier than a standard vehicle.

“When you get in front of them,” said Cole, “It takes a while for a tractor trailer to stop with 80,000 pounds. That’s approximately three football fields at 65 miles an hour.”

Researchers at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute said in 80 percent if accidents between small vehicles and semi-trucks, the small vehicle is at fault.

“When they collide, unfortunately, the smaller vehicle will lose, causing major damage and injury,” Cole said.

