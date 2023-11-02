Hormone replacement therapy could reduce dementia risk by 26%, study says

FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia...
FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN Newsource) - A new study found hormone replacement therapy could protect the female brain from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, but only if hormones are taken when menopausal symptoms begin, usually when a woman is in her 40s and 50s.

According to the study, this reduced the risk of dementia by 26%.

On the other hand, if a woman started hormone therapy after the age of 65 or more than 10 years after the start of menopause, the risk of dementia rose.

The hormone estrogen is a “master regulator” that plays a key role in glucose uptake and metabolism. It also helps the brain rewire, reorganize and make new connections.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing woman last seen in Stonewood
Travis Devonte Fernatt
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
File photo of a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
Tucker County runs onto the field - WDTV Sports
Week 10 HS Football Playoff Rankings released ahead of final week of regular season

Latest News

File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft to pay $328M in New York wage theft settlement
FILE - Cats aren't as aloof as some cat owners think, according to a study.
Cats have nearly 300 distinct facial expressions, study says
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
A suspect was stuck in a vehicle up in the air when police in Akron, Ohio responded to the scene.
Auto business workers use forklift to prevent theft suspect from escaping, video shows