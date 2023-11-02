Inclusive Playground Receives 25K Donation Moving Closer To Construction

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Antero resources presented a 25,000 dollar check to the city of Bridgeport at the Bridge Sports Complex this afternoon. Donated for the new Meadowbrook Children’s charity inclusive playground.

Director of Bridgeport parks and recreation Joe Shuttleworth explained the overall concept of this unique project which will make experiences at the playground enjoyable for all children. Regardless of their abilities.

“This concept that brings all those kids to give them the ability to play together by removing barriers that may prevent them from participating or enjoy their visit to a playground.”

This all-inclusive playground will include many of the classic playground accessories we all know and love like the seesaw and merry go round. But modified for all to play.

Joe showed me another exciting piece of this playground which will make the experience even better for children with disabilities.

“At the centralized playground children have the ability to go about almost 20 feet in the air in a mobility device, which a lot of times you know, it’s heavily ramped to different things and you know, but it’s done where all children will enjoy the experience as well.”

With almost $1 million dollars raised for the playground, the city of Bridgeport and friends of Bridgeport recreation are already planning to break ground on this project.

Joe says they plan to start construction in March 2024 with their sights set on summer 2024 for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Right now we have a march 2024 groundbreaking we are nearing completion on all of our fundraising. And we plan to have some sort of grand opening sometime mid the late summer of 2024. Just depending on how long construction takes.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.