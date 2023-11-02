Man stomped on woman’s head several times during altercation, troopers say

Everett Hall
Everett Hall(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged after troopers say he stomped on a woman’s head several times during an altercation.

Troopers with the Elkins Detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a reported dispute on Beechnut Dr. in Mill Creek on Nov. 1 at around 5:20 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they arrived on the scene and saw 61-year-old Everett Hall, of Mill Creek, standing in front of a female victim with blood on her face and a laceration under her right eye.

The victim and a witness then identified Hall as the attacker in the dispute, according to troopers.

After taking Hall into custody, the victim allegedly told troopers Hall was driving home and hit something as he pulled into the driveway. When she went outside to ask Hall what he hit, he reportedly “grabbed ahold of [her] by the arm.”

When “she pulled away” from Hall and went inside the home, court documents say Hall “chased her up the stairs.” When they reached the upstairs bedroom, Hall “grabbed [the victim] and pulled her off the bed, causing her to fall into the floor, hitting her head.”

The victim further alleged that Hall stomped on her head about five or six times while wearing shoes. Hall then grabbed the victim by her while she pleaded for him to quit, according to the criminal complaint.

Hall has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $35,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing woman last seen in Stonewood
File photo of a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
Travis Devonte Fernatt
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy
Tucker County runs onto the field - WDTV Sports
Week 10 HS Football Playoff Rankings released ahead of final week of regular season

Latest News

Madison Swiger
Woman charged after hitting juvenile with tire iron, police say
Morgantown welcomes the Magic of Motown
Morgantown welcomes the Magic of Motown
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
West Virginia announces partnership with Tutor.com
File photo of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Manchin nominates several local students for service academies