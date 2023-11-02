Man stomped on woman’s head several times during altercation, troopers say

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged after troopers say he stomped on a woman’s head several times during an altercation.

Troopers with the Elkins Detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a reported dispute on Beechnut Dr. in Mill Creek on Nov. 1 at around 5:20 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they arrived on the scene and saw 61-year-old Everett Hall, of Mill Creek, standing in front of a female victim with blood on her face and a laceration under her right eye.

The victim and a witness then identified Hall as the attacker in the dispute, according to troopers.

After taking Hall into custody, the victim allegedly told troopers Hall was driving home and hit something as he pulled into the driveway. When she went outside to ask Hall what he hit, he reportedly “grabbed ahold of [her] by the arm.”

When “she pulled away” from Hall and went inside the home, court documents say Hall “chased her up the stairs.” When they reached the upstairs bedroom, Hall “grabbed [the victim] and pulled her off the bed, causing her to fall into the floor, hitting her head.”

The victim further alleged that Hall stomped on her head about five or six times while wearing shoes. Hall then grabbed the victim by her while she pleaded for him to quit, according to the criminal complaint.

Hall has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $35,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.