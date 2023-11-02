Manchin nominates several local students for service academies

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - Several students in our area have been recommended to the service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin.

Manchin made the announcement Thursday morning, saying he will nominate 35 state students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.

“West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I truly believe we are the most patriotic state in the nation,” said Sen. Manchin. “I’m honored to nominate these 35 bright young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country, and I’m confident our service academies will develop them into our next generation of military leaders. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations.”

Senator Manchin is recommending the following students to the service academies. Those in bold are from our area.

Military Academy at West Point Shane Arthur, James Monroe High School* Josiah Corley, Robert C Byrd High School Chase Day, Huntington High School* Erik Farkas, Preston High School * John Hinkle, Shady Spring High School Olivia Honaker, Oak Hill High School* Robert Lilly, West Point Preparatory School Joseph Maltempie, PikeView High School Josiah Richardson, West Virginia University William Swann, Spring Mills High School

Air Force Academy ShyAnn Blake, Sissonville High School Hugh Campbell, Princeton High School Trigg Dudley, Overseas Military Lilian Hatfield, Shady Spring High School* Andrew Hunt, West Virginia University Kanayia Maheney, Fairmont Senior High School Luke Minor, Wheeling Central Catholic High School* Solomon Stoll, Huntington High School Christien Saunders, Huntington High School* Ashton White, Elkins High School *

Naval Academy Emily Alawadi, Tuscarora High School, Charles Town Troy Andis, Morgantown High School * Shane Arthur, James Monroe High School* Jonathan Brown, (Home School) Flemington Violet Colon, (Home School) Charles Town* Chase Davis, Washington High School Trevor Donley, Jefferson High School* Dallas Dunn, West Point Preparatory School* Addison Eldridge, Princeton Senior High School Taylor Flowers, West Virginia University Zachary Giertz, Hurricane High School Ryan Hall, West Virginia University Kendall Itobi, Naval Academy Preparatory School Aaron Kidd, Hurricane High School Luke Minor, Wheeling Central Catholic High School* Christien Saunders, Huntington High School* Iris Shy, Spring Valley High School* Samuel Struthers, Jefferson High School Ashton White, Elkins High School *

Merchant Marine Academy Troy Andis, Morgantown High School * Violet Colon, (Home School) Charles Town * Chase Day, Huntington High School* Trevor Donley, Jefferson High School* Dallas Dunn, West Point Preparatory School* Erik Farkas, Preston High School * Lilian Hatfield, Shady Spring High School* Olivia Honaker, Oak Hill High School* Iris Shy, Spring Valley High School*



The * indicates the student received multiple nominations to different academies that they applied for. United States Coast Guard letters of support were provided to Trevor Donley and Christien Saunders.

Final admission is determined by the respective academy.

