McDowell County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 murder trial

Jhamel Scott Jr.
Jhamel Scott Jr.(WVVA News)
By Jessica Nuzzo and Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Welch man was found guilty of two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in a McDowell County Circuit Court today.

Jhamel Scott Jr. was arrested on April 8, 2022, after police say he shot 20-year-old Summer Robinette who was 23 weeks pregnant at the time at a residence on Steward Street in Welch.

In March of this year, Scott pleaded not guilty to two counts of First-Degree Murder after being indicted by a grand jury.

The jury was chosen on Monday. The trial lasted three days with opening statements beginning Tuesday, October 31 with Circuit Court Judge Ed Kornish presiding over the court.

Scott has been held in Southern Regional Jail, and McDowell County Prosecutor Brittany Puckett said his time served in SRJ will count towards his sentence.

Scott is set to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on November 28, and he will be facing one to two years with a maximum of one year for each count.

