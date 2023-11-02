Mild, clear conditions will last into the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be milder than yesterday, and skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Temperatures will continue climbing as we approach the first weekend of November. Find out how long the nice weather will last in the video above!

After a low-pressure system brought cold temperatures and mountain snow showers to start November yesterday, a high-pressure system will move east of West Virginia today, lifting warm, stable air our way. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s to low-50s in the lowlands and mid-to-upper-40s in the mountains. Overnight, skies will be clear, with light winds and lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Tomorrow afternoon will be warmer still, with highs in the upper-50s, and skies will be mostly clear and sunny.

The high-pressure system will stay south of West Virginia this weekend, lifting warm, stable air our way. So even with a weak disturbance bringing clouds over the weekend, skies will still be partly sunny, with highs in the 60s. Go outside if you can this weekend. Towards the middle of next week, a low-pressure system from out west will lift into our region, bringing rain showers into our region. The system hasn’t even formed and won’t do so for the next few days, so there is uncertainty regarding the exact timing and rainfall amounts. That means we’ll be watching it carefully. Still, models suggest that there will be soggy conditions at times, so you may want an umbrella. In short, the first weekend of November will be mild and clear, and rain chances return towards the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 62.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 63.

