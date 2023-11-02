More businesses coming to Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A project first announced in May and saw a building permit file back in June is now moving full steam ahead.

Two new buildings are going to be in place at The Market Place in Bridgeport, which is located just off Jerry Dove Drive past the main entrance to White Oaks.

A permit was filed for the two 5,000 square foot structures on June 2, according to Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr.

Metro Property Management, the developer of The Market Place, is handling the project, which is located behind Great Harvest. The cost of the permit for the two buildings, which are for the time being shell buildings, is $513,200. Accelerated Construction is the contractor.

“One of the buildings is already spoken for and one is available,” said David Biafora of Metro Property Management. “The other one is still available. The good news is we’ll probably be starting a couple of more buildings soon and we’ve got a total of about five or six more buildings to go.”

Biafora said one of the buildings has two tenants currently in lease negotiations.

Due to nothing being officially signed, Biafora would not release the names of the businesses. However, he did say one was a retail establishment and the other was a restaurant.

“They are both local and the names of both are probably known by most in the area,” said Biafora. “Even though the second building is available, we have a lot of interested tenants.”

Biafora said the market in North Central West Virginia is strong. He said that is the case despite high interest rates.

“Businesses feel comfortable right now. We have some businesses in Morgantown and some in the (Middletown) Commons (in Marion County) that are looking to expand and some to move elsewhere and this is a good area. We are comfortable in saying we see continued growth there.”

