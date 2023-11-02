Morgantown Police asking for help finding missing man

He was last seen on Wednesday leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Kenneth Sean Teets
Kenneth Sean Teets(Morgantown Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person last seen in the Morgantown area.

The MPD says 53-year-old Kenneth Sean Teets was last seen leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and was possibly seen on foor in the Wiles Hill area of Morgantown later on Wednesday evening.

Authorities say Teets has been reported as an endangered missing person. In the past, Teets suffered a traumatic brain injury, and as a result, he has moderate to severe cognitive impairment.

Teets is described as 5′4″ tall and 160 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and a mustache. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a hospital gown, burgundy pants and a camouflage hat.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Teets is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 or call MECCA 911.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing woman last seen in Stonewood
Travis Devonte Fernatt
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
File photo of a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
Tucker County runs onto the field - WDTV Sports
Week 10 HS Football Playoff Rankings released ahead of final week of regular season

Latest News

File photo of Bonnie's Bus
Bonnie’s Bus commemorates 30,000th mammogram screening
Photo shows work taking place on the shell buildings Tuesday in Bridgeport.
More businesses coming to Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport
Davvison Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Davisson Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Lawmakers asking for major disaster declaration after August flooding