Morgantown Police asking for help finding missing man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person last seen in the Morgantown area.

The MPD says 53-year-old Kenneth Sean Teets was last seen leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and was possibly seen on foor in the Wiles Hill area of Morgantown later on Wednesday evening.

Authorities say Teets has been reported as an endangered missing person. In the past, Teets suffered a traumatic brain injury, and as a result, he has moderate to severe cognitive impairment.

Teets is described as 5′4″ tall and 160 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and a mustache. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a hospital gown, burgundy pants and a camouflage hat.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Teets is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 or call MECCA 911.

