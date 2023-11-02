Morgantown welcomes the Magic of Motown

Morgantown welcomes the Magic of Motown
Morgantown welcomes the Magic of Motown(WDTV)
By D'Andre Lewis
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This coming January marks the 65th year that the sounds of Motown took over the world and changed music forever. Through acts like the Temptations, the Supremes, the Jackson 5 and many more; founder of Motown, Berry Gordy, birthed one of the most iconic music labels in history. Now nearly 7 decades later the Magic of Motown will visit Morgantown for a show at the Metropolitan Theater that will bring the sights and sounds from Hitsville back just like the glory days. Even shedding light on some details you might’ve not known from the historical run

" I just wanted to bring that history. I portray one of the Marvelettes in the show and actually she worked as the secretary at Hittsville and so there’s a little history that goes with our story, that maybe some people don’t know. And so I kind of take them on a tour through Hitsville”

Martha Brogdon is the creator of the magic of Motown and as someone who’s had a personal connection to the hit making machine; she’s happy to spread her love for Motown with the rest of the country. Touring different venues with the cast she’s come to love as family.

" There’s a lot of family in my cast. My granddaughter portrays Diana Ross she’s my first grandchild, but she’s been on the stage with me since she was 3. My lady that portrays Gladys Knight has been doing shows with me; this is our 22nd year together. So, it’s really family oriented and honor my cast because they make me proud every show. Every show>”

Doors open at 6:30 pm on high street for a night that will be a night filled with swinging, swaying, and records playing.

" The best thing for me is watching my audiences. They sing, they dance, they enjoy it, and that’s what works for me. To bring it to someone that can enjoy and experience that Magic of Motown”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing woman last seen in Stonewood
Travis Devonte Fernatt
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
File photo of a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
Tucker County runs onto the field - WDTV Sports
Week 10 HS Football Playoff Rankings released ahead of final week of regular season

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
West Virginia announces partnership with Tutor.com
File photo of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Manchin nominates several local students for service academies
File photo of Bonnie's Bus
Bonnie’s Bus commemorates 30,000th mammogram screening
Kenneth Sean Teets
Morgantown Police asking for help finding missing man