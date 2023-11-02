Morgantown welcomes the Magic of Motown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This coming January marks the 65th year that the sounds of Motown took over the world and changed music forever. Through acts like the Temptations, the Supremes, the Jackson 5 and many more; founder of Motown, Berry Gordy, birthed one of the most iconic music labels in history. Now nearly 7 decades later the Magic of Motown will visit Morgantown for a show at the Metropolitan Theater that will bring the sights and sounds from Hitsville back just like the glory days. Even shedding light on some details you might’ve not known from the historical run

" I just wanted to bring that history. I portray one of the Marvelettes in the show and actually she worked as the secretary at Hittsville and so there’s a little history that goes with our story, that maybe some people don’t know. And so I kind of take them on a tour through Hitsville”

Martha Brogdon is the creator of the magic of Motown and as someone who’s had a personal connection to the hit making machine; she’s happy to spread her love for Motown with the rest of the country. Touring different venues with the cast she’s come to love as family.

" There’s a lot of family in my cast. My granddaughter portrays Diana Ross she’s my first grandchild, but she’s been on the stage with me since she was 3. My lady that portrays Gladys Knight has been doing shows with me; this is our 22nd year together. So, it’s really family oriented and honor my cast because they make me proud every show. Every show>”

Doors open at 6:30 pm on high street for a night that will be a night filled with swinging, swaying, and records playing.

" The best thing for me is watching my audiences. They sing, they dance, they enjoy it, and that’s what works for me. To bring it to someone that can enjoy and experience that Magic of Motown”

