October Jefferson Award Winner: Jaclyn Rominger

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of October, we’re honoring Jaclyn Rominger.

You most likely know Jaclyn Rominger as “Dr. J” from her successful dental practice in Bridgeport. 

You may also know her as a “Woman Inspiring Success”, an honor she was recently presented with by the Harrison Co. Chamber of Commerce. 

You can now know her as October’s Jefferson Award winner for all of the volunteer work she does for Medbrook Children’s Charities and her many other philanthropic efforts.

Jaclyn is grateful for the honor.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I always say you don’t give back for any sort of recognition, but it’s amazing when it’s seen, and appreciated.”

In addition to her work with Medbrook Children’s Charities, Jaclyn also sponsors a Salvation Army Angel Tree in her office. She shares her key to volunteering.

“Find something you like actually. If it’s not a labor of love, you’re not going to enjoy it,” she said. “So, just find something you enjoy and it will be easy for you to stick with it.”

Jaclyn likes that are area has plenty of people willing to volunteer.

“I love it here. I love my hometown. People are willing to give back. Sometimes they just need to be asked. They don’t know what to do or where to go. But anytime we’ve asked people for monetary donations, their time, their ideas, everyone’s 100% willing to help and it comes with a good attitude.”

Jaclyn feels that it is important to give back to the community.

“You get what you give in life. I think that’s just a good rule to live by. You’re blessed when you give to other people.”

