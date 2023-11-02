Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Aaron Hoffman, North Marion
Ran for 181 yards, 1 TD as Huskies took down Roane County.
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, the Peoples Bank Player of the Week is Aaron Hoffman from North Marion High School!
Hoffman helped power the Huskies to a 47-26 win over #2 Roane County last week with 181 yards and a touchdown on the ground - hear from him in the video above.
