Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Aaron Hoffman, North Marion

Ran for 181 yards, 1 TD as Huskies took down Roane County.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, the Peoples Bank Player of the Week is Aaron Hoffman from North Marion High School!

Hoffman helped power the Huskies to a 47-26 win over #2 Roane County last week with 181 yards and a touchdown on the ground - hear from him in the video above.

