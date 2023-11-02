Staying safe on your dark commute home

SAFE DRIVING AFTER DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A sudden change will be coming to those of you who commute home in the upcoming months.

Daylight saving time is Sunday and that means the sunshine we have grown accustomed to will not last as long. This means your visibility will also decrease on your drive home from work.

Lieutenant Chris Chesar of the Ohio State Highway Patrol- Marietta Post says that it’s important to be more aware while driving after daylight saving time.

“Your vision is reduced because of the darkness and you have to use your headlights. When your body clock is off because time goes back an hour you need to be more aware,” said Lt. Chesar.

There are many external factors that will come into play as the days get darker and the seasons change.

“Right now we need to make sure our vehicles headlights are working properly, both headlights, you want to make sure your tires are properly tread depth because we have leaves coming down right now, it’s dark, we’re getting to a rainy season and the roads are going to be slippery,” he said.

Lt. Chesar added that as always remember to wear your seatbelts while driving to keep yourself and other drivers safe.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Davvison Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Davisson Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Kenneth Sean Teets
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing man last seen leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital
Photo shows work taking place on the shell buildings Tuesday in Bridgeport.
More businesses coming to Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport
2 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison County, road shut down

Latest News

Man sentenced for solicitation of child pornography
Alexandria Gabrielle Abbott
Authorities searching for woman wanted on kidnapping, conspiracy charges
Jesse Wilson
Clarksburg man sentenced for federal drug, firearms charges
VOLLEYBALL
VOLLEYBALL- clipped version
WishPies Return To Benefit The Make a Wish Foundation