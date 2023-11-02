West Virginia announces partnership with Tutor.com

Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service on Thursday.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has announced a new partnership with Tutor.com to provide expert online tutoring, test prep and job support.

The program, which is accessible here, is for West Virginia public library patrons across the state.

Gov. Justice says the program is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at no cost for West Virginians. It provides support for patrons of all ages and stages.

West Virginia announces partnership with Tutor.com
West Virginia announces partnership with Tutor.com(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)

For students, Gov. Justice says the program offers online, on-demand, expert tutoring and homework help in more than 200 subjects, along with drop-off review services for essays and math problems.

For test takers, TutorWV provides live tutoring help for standardized exams such as the GED®, ASVAB, and AP®.

The program also offers self-guided resources: practice quizzes, video lessons, and test-preparation resources from The Princeton Review®, including SAT® and ACT® self-paced courses, MCAT® and LSAT® practice exams, and others.

For jobseekers, the program offers live interview preparation, help with job searches and applications, and drop-off resume and cover letter review.

“I’m incredibly proud to support this program and look forward to seeing the positive impact it’ll have on our state,” Gov. Justice said. “Since taking office, my administration has made it a priority to improve our academic programs. We owe it to our students to give them the best opportunities imaginable. On top of that, this program also addresses the need for career growth for our citizens. When this program came across my desk, I immediately recognized its potential because it’s truly a comprehensive initiative that will enhance the lives of West Virginians of all ages.”

West Virginians can connect for help as often as they would like during program hours, according to Gov. Justice.

“The Justice Administration is committed to ensuring that all West Virginians have access to the tools and services that they need to succeed,” said Randall Reid-Smith, Curator of West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History. “We invest in resources that will help patrons achieve their educational and informational goals, cultivate critical skills, and engage in lifelong learning. We are thrilled to launch TutorWV and to promote learning and success across the state.”

TutorWV is available now to all West Virginians.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing woman last seen in Stonewood
Travis Devonte Fernatt
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
File photo of a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
Tucker County runs onto the field - WDTV Sports
Week 10 HS Football Playoff Rankings released ahead of final week of regular season

Latest News

File photo of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Manchin nominates several local students for service academies
File photo of Bonnie's Bus
Bonnie’s Bus commemorates 30,000th mammogram screening
Kenneth Sean Teets
Morgantown Police asking for help finding missing man
Photo shows work taking place on the shell buildings Tuesday in Bridgeport.
More businesses coming to Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport