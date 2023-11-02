Woman charged after hitting juvenile with tire iron, police say

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman has been charged after officers say she hit a juvenile with a tire iron during an altercation in Monongalia County.

Officers with the Westover Police Department were dispatched to a home on Milan St. in Westover for a reported disturbance on Oct. 26 at around 1:30 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they arrived on the scene and spoke with three juveniles, one aged 14 and two aged 16, who said 18-year-old Madison Swiger “was determined to be an adult” and “got into an altercation.”

Court documents say the altercation resulted in Swiger striking one of the juveniles in the head “with a metal object believed to be a tire iron.”

As of the date of the incident, officers say the victim “is still admitted in the hospital” with “a brain bleed and lacerations.”

Swiger has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

