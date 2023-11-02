Woman charged after hitting juvenile with tire iron, police say

Madison Swiger
Madison Swiger(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman has been charged after officers say she hit a juvenile with a tire iron during an altercation in Monongalia County.

Officers with the Westover Police Department were dispatched to a home on Milan St. in Westover for a reported disturbance on Oct. 26 at around 1:30 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they arrived on the scene and spoke with three juveniles, one aged 14 and two aged 16, who said 18-year-old Madison Swiger “was determined to be an adult” and “got into an altercation.”

Court documents say the altercation resulted in Swiger striking one of the juveniles in the head “with a metal object believed to be a tire iron.”

As of the date of the incident, officers say the victim “is still admitted in the hospital” with “a brain bleed and lacerations.”

Swiger has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing woman last seen in Stonewood
Travis Devonte Fernatt
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
File photo of a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
Tucker County runs onto the field - WDTV Sports
Week 10 HS Football Playoff Rankings released ahead of final week of regular season

Latest News

Morgantown welcomes the Magic of Motown
Morgantown welcomes the Magic of Motown
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
West Virginia announces partnership with Tutor.com
File photo of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Manchin nominates several local students for service academies
File photo of Bonnie's Bus
Bonnie’s Bus commemorates 30,000th mammogram screening