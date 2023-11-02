WVU men’s soccer ready for Sun Belt Conference tournament
Mountaineers face Georgia State on Sunday.
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer has now finished the 2023 regular season (12-1-4), and are now set to begin the Sun Belt Conference tournament this Sunday in Orlando.
The Mountaineers are ranked 7th in the nation, but are the #3 seed in the conference tournament, behind #1 Marshall and #2 UCF.
See the schedule and teams that WVU could face in the video above (all games to be televised on ESPN+).
