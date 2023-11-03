Authorities searching for woman wanted on kidnapping, conspiracy charges

Alexandria Gabrielle Abbott
Alexandria Gabrielle Abbott(Facebook: Garrett County, Maryland Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Preston County and Garrett County, Maryland are searching for a woman wanted on kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and the Preston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 32-year-old Alexandria Gabrielle Abbott.

Authorities say in the Facebook post below that Abbott is wanted in Preston County for charges of kidnapping and conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding Abbott’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at 304-329-1611.

