Both men in building collapse confirmed dead

Both men in building collapse confirmed dead
Both men in building collapse confirmed dead(WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Both men in a building collapse that happened Tuesday in Martin County have been confirmed dead, officials said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty made the grim announcement from a rural road overlooking the scattered debris of the 11-story building -- located at an idled coal processing plant near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road.

Lafferty said both of the men have been located in the wreckage. The body of Alvin Nees was recovered, and crews hope to recover Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels later Friday night.

“We knew going in this was a very, very difficult situation,” Lafferty said, saying thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families. “This is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

He said the bodies of both men will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Both men in a building collapse that happened Tuesday in Martin County, Kentucky, have been confirmed dead.

Both victims were from Pike County, Kentucky, and had been doing contracting work during preparation for a demolition project.

For previous coverage >>>

Crews continue to comb through rubble of shuttered Ky coal plant after deadly collapse

Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Davvison Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Davisson Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Photo shows work taking place on the shell buildings Tuesday in Bridgeport.
More businesses coming to Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport
Kenneth Sean Teets
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing man last seen leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital
2 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison County, road shut down

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | November 3, 2023
The Queen of Clean: Washing your car
The Queen of Clean: Washing your car
Structure fire shuts down Route 50 in Taylor County
Authorities searching for woman wanted on kidnapping, conspiracy charges
Crews respond to structure fire in Doddridge County