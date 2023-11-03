Check your smoke detectors when the clocks go back this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV/WTAP) - Clocks going back and checking your smoke detectors go hand in hand with one another.

This weekend, in households across the nation, clocks will be falling back one hour due to daylight savings time.

When that happens, make sure to check all of your home’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

According to Parkersburg Fire Department, about 60% of fire injuries or deaths are caused by the lack of proper detectors in the home.

Although this day only comes twice a year, it is important to do more checks on your detectors than just two.

“It’s always good to check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors monthly. Hit the test button and see if it’s working properly to get used to the sound that each detector is going to make, so if you do hear it in the middle of the night, you’ll know that that is the smoke detector going off to get out and call 911,” said Jason Matthews, Fire Chief.

Some fire departments will install battery-operated smoke alarms in your home for free. Contact your local fire department for more information.

