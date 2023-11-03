Clarksburg man sentenced for federal drug, firearms charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been sentenced for federal drug and firearms charges.

40-year-old Jesse Wilson, of Clarksburg, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for methamphetamine and firearms charges, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Wilson pled guilty in March 2023 to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of firearm during in furtherance of drug trafficking.

This week, officials say Wilson was ordered to serve a 188-month prison sentence.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wilson was selling methamphetamine in Harrison County and a search of his home yielded drugs, firearms, and $9,000 in cash.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force, both HIDTA-funded initiatives; the West Virginia State Police, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department; and the Martinsburg Police Department investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.