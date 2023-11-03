Crews respond to structure fire in Doddridge County

(KTTC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Doddridge County on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on Duckworth Rd. at around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, according to the Doddridge County 911 Center.

911 officials were unable to confirm if there were any injuries sustained in the fire or if the roadway was shut down while crews battled the blaze.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Davvison Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Davisson Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Photo shows work taking place on the shell buildings Tuesday in Bridgeport.
More businesses coming to Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport
Kenneth Sean Teets
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing man last seen leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital
2 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison County, road shut down

Latest News

During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
1 dead, 1 still missing 2 days after old coal plant’s collapse
Samuel Jones
Police: Man allegedly started several fires in father’s home
Man allegedly started several fires in father's home, police say
Man stomped on woman’s head several times during altercation, troopers say