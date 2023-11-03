Fire department rescues man trapped in dumpster

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – Firefighters were called to 11th Street on Friday morning to rescue a man from a dumpster.

According to 911, a garbage service was emptying a dumpster at a business when the operator heard yelling.

Dispatchers say two people were inside the dumpster.

Officials report one of the individuals managed to get out of the garbage truck before hitting the truck’s blades.

The second person became stuck inside the truck, but firefighters were able to get the person out.

Both people involved in the incident were taken to the hospital.

