The first weekend of November will be mild & clear

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly end to October, the first weekend of November will be nice, with seasonably mild temperatures and sunny skies. As for when rain chances will return, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean will lift warm, stable air from the south into West Virginia this afternoon, resulting in mostly sunny skies, light southwesterly winds and highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Overnight into tomorrow morning, a weak cold front from out west will bring clouds into our region, resulting in partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-30s. Then we’re back in the low-60s tomorrow afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies and light southwesterly winds. Sunday will also be similar, except the front will be east of our region, taking most of the clouds with it. Combined with high-pressure systems in Canada and the southern US, this will result in mostly clear skies. Overall, the first weekend of November will bring seasonable, mild temperatures and clear conditions.

The mild, sunny weather will last until Tuesday morning, when a cold front brings scattered rain showers during the morning hours. The rain showers push out of our region in the afternoon. Thereafter, a warm front will lift back into West Virginia on Wednesday morning, bringing rain showers into our region during the afternoon hours as well. Rain chances will continue into Thursday, as a low-pressure system that started out west earlier in the week makes its way into West Virginia. It’s not until Friday that the systems move east and take the rain with it. Rainfall totals are uncertain this far out, but this does mean you may want an umbrella for much of next week. All the while, temperatures will drop into the 50s by the middle of the week and the low-50s next Friday. In short. the first weekend of November will be mild and nice, and rain chances return next week.

Today: Sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 62.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 39.

Saturday: Cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 61.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies, with westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Daylight Savings Time ends as well, so make sure to roll back your clocks. High: 60.

