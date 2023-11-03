House Call: Protecting your child from the flu

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Dr. David F. Hess, CEO of United Hospital Center, talks about flu season.

1). How does flu spread?

Flu viruses are thought to spread mainly by droplets made when someone with flu coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. A person can also get flu by touching something that has flu virus on it and then touching their mouth, eyes, or nose.

2). What can parents do to protect their children from the flu?

The first and best way to protect against flu is to get a yearly flu vaccine. Ask your health care provider which flu vaccine is right for your child.

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine, as soon as possible.

Children 6 months through 8 years of age may need 2 doses of vaccine.

Children younger than 6 months are at higher risk of serious flu illness, but are too young to be vaccinated. Parents, siblings, and people who care for infants should be vaccinated to help protect younger children that cannot be vaccinated.

3). In addition to getting the vaccine, what else can parents do to help keep their children safe this flu season?

You and your child should take everyday actions to help prevent the spread of germs.

Stay away from people who are sick, cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often with soap and water, do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth. If soap and water are not handy, use a hand sanitizer. It should be rubbed into hands until the hands are dry. Encourage your child to use a tissue or elbow to cough or sneeze into. Keep surfaces in your home and toys clean by wiping these down with a household disinfectant. Have a plan in case your child becomes sick with the flu.

