Local law firm threatens legal action if new Monongalia safety ordinance is implemented

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week, the Monongalia County Commission passed the Pedestrian and Vehicle Safety Ordinance. This will make it illegal for pedestrians within a right-of-way and individuals in a car to restrict the flow of traffic by exchanging items like money or interacting in any way. The ordinance was months in the making, and Mon County Commissioner Tom Bloom says this is just another step towards keeping the community safe.

“We had a meeting in the summer with all the leaders from the cities and most of the police department and it had to do with panhandling, as we went through and searched it, you cannot legislate panhandling, but we can legislate traffic safety,” Bloom said. “That’s what this is, this could solve one of the major problems that we are starting to have and is getting worse, with the weather, leaves falling, the roads getting slippery, it’s just more dangerous for not only the drivers driving but these individuals who are standing in the median. It solves that problem, they’re not there. It’s equal for everyone, no one is permitted, so it’s fair for everybody.”

However, not everyone is in favor of the new ordinance. Lindsey Jacobs, Advocacy Director at Mountain State Justice, a non-profit law firm in Morgantown, says this is a violation of the First Amendment.

“If you remember Citizens United, which is a really controversial Supreme Court opinion, the Supreme Court said, ‘money is speech’,” Jacobs said. “We’ve now seen all this court precedent that protects the rights of folks when it comes to soliciting charity or providing charity that is equal to speech, and as we know, the First Amendment is the most important amendment and it’s there in place to protect folk’s speech just like the speech we are talking about in this situation.”

Bloom defends the ordinance, saying that this is just about making the county safe.

“It’s a safety ordinance, it’s a traffic ordinance, it stops problems that are happening in the median for pedestrians and cars, that’s all it is,” said Bloom.

Bloom told 5news that the commission allocates about $1.4 million annually to social programs to help people who need it. Jacobs says that the Mon County Commission is not being fully transparent when it comes to the new ordinance.

“They’re saying they’ve set aside $1.4 million to serve people, they mean poor people,” Jacobs said. “Then, they say it’s not about homeless people or poor people. I think they are really speaking out of both sides of their mouths, and every time they talk about those services they have on hand, they’re really providing more and more evidence that this is actually about poor people, that this is actually about panhandling. So, I think that this just firms up that this is a constitutional, first amendment violation of folks’ rights, both poor people and people who give money, people who are fundraising, anybody who’s in Mon County.”

“Jacobs told 5News that the moment Mountain State Justice gets word that the ordinance is being implemented is when they will begin filing the paperwork to take legal action, something she says they are willing to do to protect members of the community.

