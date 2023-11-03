Man charged with negligent homicide in Taylor County crash

Police said on the day of the crash that the victim was trying to pull a tree out of the road when he was hit and pinned against his truck.
Ethan Randolph
Ethan Randolph(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has been charged with negligent homicide in connection to a February 2023 crash.

Deputies responded to a crash on Route 50 with a reported serious injury on Feb. 17, 2023, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they say the victim, identified as Robert Henson, was being tended to by EMS while 25-year-old Ethan Randolph, of Grafton, was leaning on a nearby guardrail.

Court documents say Randolph was driving a car when he hit a downed tree, which caused the victim’s injuries.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office on the day of the incident, the victim was a truck driver who came up to a downed tree and put straps on the tree to attempt to pull it out of the road. As he was working to remove the tree, he was hit and pinned against his truck.

Prior Coverage: SHERIFF: Trucker killed while trying to clear downed tree from road

The victim died on the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies say Randolph showed no signs of impairment.

The West Virginia State Police performed a crash reconstruction, and deputies say it was determined that Randolph was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit and made no action to prevent a collision, including braking or steering.

Randolph has been charged with one count of negligent homicide. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

