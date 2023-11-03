Man sentenced for solicitation of child pornography

(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man has been sentenced in West Virginia for solicitation of child pornography.

26-year-old Steven Wolford, of Cadiz, Ohio, was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison after admitting to enticing and receiving sexually explicit images from a 9-year-old girl in Wetzel County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Officials say Wolford communicated with the victim through Facebook Messenger and officers discovered child pornography on two cell phones that were seized from him during the execution of a search warrant.

“Thanks to the excellent work of law enforcement, Mr. Wolford won’t be able to victimize anyone for the next fourteen years,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Predators like Wolford walk among us, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to do everything in its power to protect children in our community.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The case was investigated by the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department and the Cadiz Police Department.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided over the case.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Davvison Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Davisson Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Kenneth Sean Teets
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing man last seen leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital
Photo shows work taking place on the shell buildings Tuesday in Bridgeport.
More businesses coming to Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport
2 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison County, road shut down

Latest News

Alexandria Gabrielle Abbott
Authorities searching for woman wanted on kidnapping, conspiracy charges
Jesse Wilson
Clarksburg man sentenced for federal drug, firearms charges
VOLLEYBALL
VOLLEYBALL- clipped version
WishPies Return To Benefit The Make a Wish Foundation