Man sentenced for solicitation of child pornography

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man has been sentenced in West Virginia for solicitation of child pornography.

26-year-old Steven Wolford, of Cadiz, Ohio, was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison after admitting to enticing and receiving sexually explicit images from a 9-year-old girl in Wetzel County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Officials say Wolford communicated with the victim through Facebook Messenger and officers discovered child pornography on two cell phones that were seized from him during the execution of a search warrant.

“Thanks to the excellent work of law enforcement, Mr. Wolford won’t be able to victimize anyone for the next fourteen years,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Predators like Wolford walk among us, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to do everything in its power to protect children in our community.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The case was investigated by the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department and the Cadiz Police Department.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided over the case.

