Margaret Ann Bissett Mulligan, 77, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Ruby Hospital in Morgantown.

She was born in Clarksburg, on August 6, 1946, a daughter of the late Ressie and Eleanor Sidwell Bissett.

Mrs. Mulligan is survived by her husband, Paul Leslie Mulligan Jr., who resides at their home in Clarksburg.

Also surviving are her son, Paul Lawrence Mulligan and his wife Miranda of Clarksburg; her daughter Christina Mulligan of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Emma Mulligan, Christopher Mulligan, and Sarie Bland; and her sister, Sharon Bushnell of Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia “Ginny” Kennedy.

Margaret was a graduate of Victory High School, Class of 1964, and graduated from Morgantown Beauty Academy. She was a self-employed Hairdresser for 10 years, and formerly was the manager at Budget Beauty Supply Store in Glen Elk. Margaret was a member of the Clarksburg Baptist Church.

She enjoyed reading and adult coloring books. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the service will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lou Ortenzio presiding. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.