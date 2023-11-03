Mountaineer Week returns to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University, and that means everything on campus is about the rich Appalachian history that makes being a Mountaineer different.

The event-filled week includes a beard growing contest, axe throwing, live music and vendors looking to spreading the joy of being an Appalachian.

“Earlier this week, we had student musicians and alumni playing bluegrass, country, old time and folk music. I feel like music is a really great way to connect us to our culture, and it’s always exciting to me when we can have musicians playing music during lunch time for students who may not be familiar with bluegrass,” said Rachel Johnson.

With no more opportunities for this Appalachian celebration, it’s important to remember you should never stop educating yourself on the culture and traditions that helped shape who you are.

“Educating yourself on the wonderful things that we have as a part of our Appalachian heritage is a great way to keep these traditions alive. Through things like food, music, and, of course, the arts and craft fair.”

The week concludes with the Mountaineer Week Arts and Crafts Fair. Throughout the weekend, hand selected Appalachian vendors will display and sell handmade goods that are unique and familiar to Mountaineer Country.

“The Arts and Craft Fair runs from Friday through Sunday, so if you haven’t made it here yet, you have until Sunday to stop by. On Saturday, it’s going to be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then on Sunday, it’s going to be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

