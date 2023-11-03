Police: Man allegedly started several fires in father’s home

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Upshur County after authorities say he started several fires in his father’s home.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Murphy Station Rd. in Upshur County on Wednesday, Nov. 1 because of a man, later identified as 31-year-old Samuel Jones, who was reportedly trying to burn down a house, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they arrived on the scene and spoke with witnesses who said Jones “attempted to set fire to the house by burning paper, plastic and was going to use an oil lamp.” They also told police Jones left the home before they arrived on the scene.

The criminal complaint says officers returned to the home later in the day and found Jones “drinking from a tea jug” inside while there was “a burnt piece of paper under the coffee table and a half burnt pizza box in the highway.”

Jones allegedly told police he wanted to clean the basement, but since family members did not want to help, “he began setting fire to various things within the residence to get them to help him clean.”

Jones’ family members told police that while Jones was setting the fires, they were running around the home and putting them out “by stomping on them, pouring tea on them and placing a pizza box in the sink.”

Jones has been charged with attempt to commit arson and two counts of domestic assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

