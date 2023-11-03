Sen. Manchin calling for increased staff pay at FCC Hazelton

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is calling for increased staff pay at Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Hazelton to improve safety and retention at the facility.

Sen. Manchin sent a letter to Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Colette Peters on Thursday calling for a 25% retention incentive for all staff in good standing at FCC Hazelton.

Manchin says a retention incentive would reduce staff attrition, improve morale and create safer conditions for employees and inmates.

“FCC Hazelton faces a dangerous staffing shortage that, while challenging, could be improved by providing current employees with a much-deserved pay increase. As you work to improve the safety of BOP staff and inmates, I respectfully request that you approve a 25 percent retention incentive for all FCC Hazelton staff in good standing,” Senator Manchin wrote in part.

Sen. Manchin says FCC Hazelton suffers from serious staffing shortages that have resulted in a hostile environment for both staff and inmates.

This comes less than two months after Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) called for an investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton.

Prior Coverage: Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton

The senators called for the investigation after receiving whistleblower reports of abusive treatment of incarcerated individuals and other employee misconduct at FCC Hazelton, and to include USP Hazelton and FCI Hazelton.

5 Investigates spoke with several concerned neighbors who said they have witnessed prisoners outside of camp grounds, including one neighbor who held two escaped inmates at gunpoint in July.

According to data from BOP and the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 420, FCC Hazelton has averaged between 70-85 correctional officer vacancies and 30-45 staff vacancies since the beginning of the year.

Click here to read Manchin’s letter in its entirety.

