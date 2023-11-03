Structure fire shuts down Route 50 in Taylor County

(Canva)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Taylor County Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on N. Pike St. in Grafton just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison/Taylor County 911 Center.

911 officials say no injuries have been reported.

As of this article’s publication, officials say crews are still on the scene, adding that the roadway is shut down.

Responding agencies include Grafton PD, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County EMS, and Fellowsville, Flemington and Grafton fire departments.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

