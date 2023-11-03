Veterans have lunch at Texas Roadhouse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday at Texas Roadhouse, some of our nation’s heroes ate lunch.

Every year, the Harrison County Elks Lodge partners with Texas Roadhouse to take veterans from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center out to eat.

Two spokesmen for the Elks Lodge told WDTV that supporting vets is vital.

“Everybody needs to support our veterans because without our vets we wouldn’t be here. So, it’s not just a club project; it should be a community project. Like when we started in here today, every day is Veterans Day,” said Filavious Haynes and Mike Jacobs Elks Lodge.

During the lunch at Texas Roadhouse, veterans got to see an employee sing the national anthem.

West Virginia women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg also spoke to the group.

