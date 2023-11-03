Veterans have lunch at Texas Roadhouse

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday at Texas Roadhouse, some of our nation’s heroes ate lunch.

Every year, the Harrison County Elks Lodge partners with Texas Roadhouse to take veterans from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center out to eat.

Two spokesmen for the Elks Lodge told WDTV that supporting vets is vital.

“Everybody needs to support our veterans because without our vets we wouldn’t be here. So, it’s not just a club project; it should be a community project. Like when we started in here today, every day is Veterans Day,” said Filavious Haynes and Mike Jacobs Elks Lodge.

During the lunch at Texas Roadhouse, veterans got to see an employee sing the national anthem.

West Virginia women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg also spoke to the group.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Davvison Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Davisson Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Photo shows work taking place on the shell buildings Tuesday in Bridgeport.
More businesses coming to Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport
Kenneth Sean Teets
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing man last seen leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital
2 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison County, road shut down

Latest News

Structure fire shuts down Route 50 in Taylor County
Authorities searching for woman wanted on kidnapping, conspiracy charges
Crews respond to structure fire in Doddridge County
Man sentenced for solicitation of child pornography
West Union Bank giveaway
West Union Bank holds giveaway in Clarksburg