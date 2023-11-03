West Union Bank holds giveaway in Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday morning, employees of West Union Bank gave away items at Kroger on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Balloons, candy and envelopes containing inspiring quotes and money in them were given away by the bank for a few hours, all in the hope of promoting financial literacy.

“If you’re not financially literate, you could end up digging yourself into some financial troubles, and those are really hard to get out of. But if you have a better understanding of it, you know what you can do in order to avoid getting in those kind of situations,” said Robert Grimm with West Union Bank.

The bank partnered with “KASA,” a type of checking account they have.

More than 100 banks are participating in similar giveaways across the United States.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Davvison Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Davisson Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Photo shows work taking place on the shell buildings Tuesday in Bridgeport.
More businesses coming to Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport
Kenneth Sean Teets
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing man last seen leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital
2 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison County, road shut down

Latest News

Structure fire shuts down Route 50 in Taylor County
Authorities searching for woman wanted on kidnapping, conspiracy charges
Crews respond to structure fire in Doddridge County
Man sentenced for solicitation of child pornography