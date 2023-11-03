West Union Bank holds giveaway in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday morning, employees of West Union Bank gave away items at Kroger on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Balloons, candy and envelopes containing inspiring quotes and money in them were given away by the bank for a few hours, all in the hope of promoting financial literacy.

“If you’re not financially literate, you could end up digging yourself into some financial troubles, and those are really hard to get out of. But if you have a better understanding of it, you know what you can do in order to avoid getting in those kind of situations,” said Robert Grimm with West Union Bank.

The bank partnered with “KASA,” a type of checking account they have.

More than 100 banks are participating in similar giveaways across the United States.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.