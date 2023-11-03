Where to catch a glimpse of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A part of West Virginia will be on display in our nation’s capital this holiday season.

The Monongahela National Forest has been selected to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Before its festive arrival in Washington, D.C., the tree is set to go on a tour across the Mountain State.

Between Nov. 4-17, local communities will welcome the 63-foot Norway spruce at parks, plazas, schools, memorials, main streets, and more.

Well-wishers can see the wrapped-up tree on its extra-long trailer, sign the banners attached to each side, learn about Monongahela National Forest, purchase U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree merchandise, and enjoy the holiday spirit in their communities.

“We are grateful to the communities of West Virginia for hosting these special events,” said Shawn Cochran, forest supervisor for Monongahela National Forest, “and the many sponsors that make this tour possible. Our staff looks forward to sharing the holiday excitement and fun with people of all ages on the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree tour.”

The tour will kick off Saturday, November 4, with a special celebration in Elkins, home to the headquarters of Monongahela National Forest.

The tour will then continue throughout West Virginia until it is delivered to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17.

Below is the schedule of tour events (Events in bold are in NCWV):

  • Saturday, Nov. 4
    • 6–8 p.m. Elkins Depot Welcome Center (315 Railroad Ave, Elkins, WV 26241)
  • Sunday, Nov. 5
    • 2– 4 p.m. Summersville Arena and Conference Center (3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV 26651)
  • Monday, Nov. 6
    • 4–6 p.m. Mitchell Chevrolet (400 8th St, Marlinton, WV 24954)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 7
    • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tamarack Marketplace (One Tamarack Place, Beckley, WV 25801)
    • 5–7 p.m. WV State Capitol Complex (1716 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 8
    • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Former ACF Industries Parking Lot (3rd Avenue between 22nd and 24th streets, Huntington, WV 25703)
  • Thursday, Nov. 9
    • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. White Palace at Wheeling Park (1801 National Road, Wheeling, WV 26003)
  • Friday, Nov. 10
    • 3–5 p.m. 84 Lumber (3208 Earl L. Core Road, Morgantown, WV 26508)
  • Saturday, Nov. 11
    • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Operation Welcome Home at Mylan Park (452 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV 26501)
    • 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. West Virginia University at Downtown Morgantown (243 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505)
  • Sunday, Nov. 12
    • 2–4 p.m. Swilled Dog/Raymond’s Gymnastic Center (28 Industrial Park Road, Upper Tract, WV 26866)
  • Monday, Nov. 13
    • 4–6 p.m. DavisYard (533 William Avenue, Davis, WV 26260)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 14
    • 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (301 E Main St, Romney, WV 26757)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 15
    • 12–2 p.m. Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center (146 Buffalo Dr, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425)
  • Thursday, Nov. 16
    • 4:30–6:30 p.m. Joint Base Andrews (Base only)
  • Friday, Nov. 17
    • Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building

Festivities are free and open to the public for all to enjoy.

Beginning November 4, the tree’s journey can also be tracked online here.

2023 is the third time in history that the Monongahela National Forest is providing the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. It also provided the tree in 1970 and 1976.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Davvison Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Davisson Brothers open up restaurant and music hall
Photo shows work taking place on the shell buildings Tuesday in Bridgeport.
More businesses coming to Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport
Kenneth Sean Teets
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing man last seen leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital
2 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison County, road shut down

Latest News

The 2023 “Most Loyal” award recipients will be honored for their love of and commitment to West...
WVU selects ‘Most Loyal’ honorees for Mountaineer Week
Mountaineer Week back at WVU
Mountaineer Week returns to WVU
Ethan Randolph
Man charged with negligent homicide in Taylor County crash
Local law firm threatens legal action if new Monongalia safety ordinance is implemented