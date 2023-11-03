Where to catch a glimpse of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A part of West Virginia will be on display in our nation’s capital this holiday season.

The Monongahela National Forest has been selected to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Before its festive arrival in Washington, D.C., the tree is set to go on a tour across the Mountain State.

Between Nov. 4-17, local communities will welcome the 63-foot Norway spruce at parks, plazas, schools, memorials, main streets, and more.

Well-wishers can see the wrapped-up tree on its extra-long trailer, sign the banners attached to each side, learn about Monongahela National Forest, purchase U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree merchandise, and enjoy the holiday spirit in their communities.

“We are grateful to the communities of West Virginia for hosting these special events,” said Shawn Cochran, forest supervisor for Monongahela National Forest, “and the many sponsors that make this tour possible. Our staff looks forward to sharing the holiday excitement and fun with people of all ages on the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree tour.”

The tour will kick off Saturday, November 4, with a special celebration in Elkins, home to the headquarters of Monongahela National Forest.

The tour will then continue throughout West Virginia until it is delivered to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17.

Below is the schedule of tour events (Events in bold are in NCWV):

Saturday, Nov. 4 6–8 p.m. Elkins Depot Welcome Center (315 Railroad Ave, Elkins, WV 26241)

Sunday, Nov. 5 2– 4 p.m. Summersville Arena and Conference Center (3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV 26651)

Monday, Nov. 6 4–6 p.m. Mitchell Chevrolet (400 8th St, Marlinton, WV 24954)

Tuesday, Nov. 7 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tamarack Marketplace (One Tamarack Place, Beckley, WV 25801) 5–7 p.m. WV State Capitol Complex (1716 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305)

Wednesday, Nov. 8 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Former ACF Industries Parking Lot (3rd Avenue between 22nd and 24th streets, Huntington, WV 25703)

Thursday, Nov. 9 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. White Palace at Wheeling Park (1801 National Road, Wheeling, WV 26003)

Friday, Nov. 10 3–5 p.m. 84 Lumber (3208 Earl L. Core Road, Morgantown, WV 26508)

Saturday, Nov. 11 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Operation Welcome Home at Mylan Park (452 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV 26501) 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. West Virginia University at Downtown Morgantown (243 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505)

Sunday, Nov. 12 2–4 p.m. Swilled Dog/Raymond’s Gymnastic Center (28 Industrial Park Road, Upper Tract, WV 26866)

Monday, Nov. 13 4–6 p.m. DavisYard (533 William Avenue, Davis, WV 26260)

Tuesday, Nov. 14 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (301 E Main St, Romney, WV 26757)

Wednesday, Nov. 15 12–2 p.m. Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center (146 Buffalo Dr, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425)

Thursday, Nov. 16 4:30–6:30 p.m. Joint Base Andrews (Base only)

Friday, Nov. 17 Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building



Festivities are free and open to the public for all to enjoy.

Beginning November 4, the tree’s journey can also be tracked online here.

2023 is the third time in history that the Monongahela National Forest is providing the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. It also provided the tree in 1970 and 1976.

