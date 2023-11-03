WisePies Pizza Announces the Return of WishPies to Benefit Make-A-Wish

Wish Pie
Wish Pie(Me)
By Cameron Murray
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

WiseChoice foods teamed up with the Make A Wish foundation and Kroger stores across the country to bring back the popular wish pie.

A dessert pizza which was made to fundraise and make more wishes come true for children with life threatening illness.

I spoke with the president of wise choice foods; Season Chavez and she explained more about this special collaboration.

“We’ve created a desert pizza, it’s called a wish pie and a dollar from every purchase goes back into the make a wish foundation to help them grant more wishes to children experiencing critical illnesses.”

Season explained how she saw the impact of the make a wish foundation first hand with her brother.

Battling a rare form of cancer at the age of 12. She shared her perspective on the positive emotional and physical impact a wish can have on a child.

“Its a pretty incredible opportunity for the make a wish foundation to grant these wishes to children who are experiencing some pretty dark days, when they’re on a medical journey. And I saw the transformation that wish created for my brother.”

Last year wise choice foods raised 250,000 dollars for the make a wish foundation and they plan to exceed that number for this year.

“Last year we raised 250,000 dollars, this year we’re trying to do the exact same thing and continue growing that in the future. So you know when you buy one of these pies at your local kroger, you’re really doing something even bigger for your community.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing woman last seen in Stonewood
File photo of a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
Travis Devonte Fernatt
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy
Tucker County runs onto the field - WDTV Sports
Week 10 HS Football Playoff Rankings released ahead of final week of regular season

Latest News

Peoples Bank Player of the Week - Aaron Hoffman, North Marion HS
Josh Eilert talks season opener, Akok's status ahead of Missouri State
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | November 2, 2023
2 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison County, road shut down