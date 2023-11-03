WisePies Pizza Announces the Return of WishPies to Benefit Make-A-Wish

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

WiseChoice foods teamed up with the Make A Wish foundation and Kroger stores across the country to bring back the popular wish pie.

A dessert pizza which was made to fundraise and make more wishes come true for children with life threatening illness.

I spoke with the president of wise choice foods; Season Chavez and she explained more about this special collaboration.

“We’ve created a desert pizza, it’s called a wish pie and a dollar from every purchase goes back into the make a wish foundation to help them grant more wishes to children experiencing critical illnesses.”

Season explained how she saw the impact of the make a wish foundation first hand with her brother.

Battling a rare form of cancer at the age of 12. She shared her perspective on the positive emotional and physical impact a wish can have on a child.

“Its a pretty incredible opportunity for the make a wish foundation to grant these wishes to children who are experiencing some pretty dark days, when they’re on a medical journey. And I saw the transformation that wish created for my brother.”

Last year wise choice foods raised 250,000 dollars for the make a wish foundation and they plan to exceed that number for this year.

“Last year we raised 250,000 dollars, this year we’re trying to do the exact same thing and continue growing that in the future. So you know when you buy one of these pies at your local kroger, you’re really doing something even bigger for your community.”

