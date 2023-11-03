WVU selects ‘Most Loyal’ honorees for Mountaineer Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has selected a group of Mountaineers who go above and beyond to positively impact the lives of others and make the University a special place as a part of Mountaineer Week.

The 2023 “Most Loyal” recipients are faculty members, staff, alumni and friends who share one thing in common — their love for WVU.

This year’s honorees are Chad Proudfoot, Most Loyal Alumni Mountaineer; Dr. Paula Jo Meyer-Stout, Most Loyal Faculty/Professional Staff; Laurie Pollock, Most Loyal Staff Mountaineer; and Dr. Bob Wanker, Most Loyal West Virginian.

The group will be honored and recognized during halftime ceremonies at the Nov. 4 home football game against BYU at Milan Puskar Stadium.

To be considered for selection as a Most Loyal honoree, officials said recipients must display the loyalty, ideals and goals of WVU and the state of West Virginia through professional and civic engagement, business, service and leadership.

The Most Loyal recipients are chosen by a joint committee representing the WVU Foundation, WVU Alumni Association, WVU Staff Council, WVU Faculty Senate and the Mountaineer Week organization committee.

Most Loyal Alumni Mountaineer Since graduating from WVU with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2003, a master’s degree in public administration in 2005 and a master’s degree in public history in 2007, Grafton resident Chad Proudfoot has consistently displayed his Mountaineer pride. Proudfoot’s dedication is shown through his work as grand marshal for all WVU Commencements, as well as his volunteerism and financial commitments to his alma mater.

Most Loyal Faculty/Professional Staff For the last 50 years, Dr. Paula Jo Meyer-Stout has been a fixture with the Mountaineer Marching Band. Meyer-Stout, who first joined “The Pride of West Virginia” as a twirler, has now served as its twirling and auxiliary coordinator for nearly 40 years under six different band directors.

Most Loyal Staff Mountaineer Over the last 26 years, Laurie Pollock has served WVU by providing technical and functional support that helps the University operate and run smoothly every day. As the current WVU payroll lead and member of the Modernization Program team, much of Pollock’s work takes place behind the scenes but impacts everyone within the University system in some way.

Most Loyal West Virginian Anyone who has walked the halls of the WVU School of Dentistry over the last half-century has likely seen Dr. Bob “Coach” Wanker, a dedicated alumnus and member of the school’s faculty. Wanker previously served as the School of Dentistry’s assistant dean of student and alumni affairs and has been a critical resource in connecting students with alumni over his tenure.



